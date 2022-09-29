VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Music Department will host the third annual Music is Alive Festival, a free outdoor concert open to the public, at Prentis Park in Vermillion on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 2 p.m.

“The Music is Alive Festival was born out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now in its third year, it has become one of the most popular performances of the year for the community,” said David Holdhusen, Ph.D., chair and director of choral activities in the Department of Music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.