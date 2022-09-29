VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Music Department will host the third annual Music is Alive Festival, a free outdoor concert open to the public, at Prentis Park in Vermillion on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 2 p.m.
“The Music is Alive Festival was born out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now in its third year, it has become one of the most popular performances of the year for the community,” said David Holdhusen, Ph.D., chair and director of choral activities in the Department of Music.
This is also the third year that the university has partnered with the Vermillion High School to provide the community a variety of musical performances.
The festival will include eight ensembles from USD and Vermillion High School.
• 2 p.m. — VHS Pride of Vermillion;
• 2:20 p.m. — USD Jazz Band;
• 2:40 p.m. — USD Symphony Orchestra;
• 3 p.m. — VHS Rhythm in Red;
• 3:20 p.m. — USD Chamber Singers;
• 3:40 p.m. — USD Symphonic Band;
• 4 p.m. — USD Chamber Orchestra;
• 4:20 p.m. — The SOUND of USD.
The event is free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets to move around the park freely between performances. The concerts will be centered around the stage area on the south side of the park. There will be three different locations in that area where performances will take place.
