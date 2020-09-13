In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health, Yankton County recorded seven new infections.
The new positive tests brought the county’s case total to 295. One new hospitalization was reported (15 total) and eight new recoveries were recorded (240). There are 52 active cases.
Most of the counties in the Yankton area reported new cases Sunday. Here is a summary:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (65 total), 1 recovery (49), 15 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (129), 0 recoveries (117), 12 active cases;
• Clay County — 2 active cases (501), 9 recoveries (421), 76 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (43), 0 recoveries (29), 14 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (64), 6 recoveries (51), 12 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (107), 3 recoveries (90), 17 active cases;
• Union County — 1 new case (319), 5 recoveries (271), 43 active cases;
• Cedar County (Neb.) — 1 new case (72);
• Knox County (Neb.), — 0 new cases z989);
• Dixon County (Neb.) — 1 new case (75).
Also, the University of South Dakota on Saturday reported a total of 41 active cases (35 students, 5 staff), a drop of seven from Friday. The total number in quarantine was 294 (-28), with 57 of those on campus (-5).
Mount Marty University does not update its portal on weekends.
Overall, South Dakota recorded 201 new cases Sunday and one new death, the state’s 184th.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 16,638 (+201);
• Active Cases — 2,461(-54);
• Recoveries — 13,993 (+234);
• Hospitalizations — 1,165 ever hospitalized (+13); 110 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 221,871 total tests (+2,644); 163,956 individuals tested (+1,347).
In Nebraska, 267 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday.
No new deaths were recorded; the toll stands at 434.
Other Nebraska statistics from Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 38,108 (+267);
• Active Cases — 8,505 (-84);
• Recoveries — 29,167 (+351);
• Hospitalizations — 2,137 ever hospitalized (+6), 163 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 401,253 (+3,349).
