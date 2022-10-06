Market at the Meridian has just four more Saturdays on the calendar before November. This Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon, James Dean will perform acoustical music while people shop at the northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue.
The produce is changing, but the vendors are almost the same. The Market’s website marketatthemeridian.com tells the produce at the Market in October.
