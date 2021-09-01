Recent rains are allowing Yankton County to lift its burn ban effective today (Thursday, Sept. 2).
The current ban was declared Aug. 17 due to hot and dry conditions.
There is a good chance for more rain in the Yankton area today. For details, see page 2.
