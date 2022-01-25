BROOKINGS — Each year, 4-H teens across South Dakota have an opportunity to apply to become a South Dakota State 4-H Ambassador. In this role, 4-H’ers grow their leadership and life skills, while serving as an agent of change and promoting inclusion and respect for diversity across 4-H in South Dakota. In October 2021, 16 teens were selected to serve on the 2021-2022 State 4-H Ambassador team.
“These individuals will work to develop their leadership skills, while serving South Dakota 4-H as positive mentors and role models to their 4-H peers,” said Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor.
“Each ambassador is assigned to a priority area that allows them a platform to dive deep into their areas of interest,” said Risner. “In addition, selected teens will have an opportunity to plan and execute an educational engagement of their choosing for 4-H youth — this can be in the form of a workshop or even a digital learning experience.”
In order to be selected, 4-H’ers must submit an application containing a personal narrative and three letters of recommendation from an SDSU Extension Professional, a 4-H leader or volunteer and a 4-H member or alumni.
After submitting an application package, candidates participate in an interview with the State 4-H Ambassador Program Coordinator and industry or 4-H professionals. Candidates are then selected on their perceived ability to serve as a positive role model to other youth and as a champion for South Dakota 4-H.
The ambassadors selected for this year include the following area participants:
• Grace DiGiovanni of Turner County with a focus on health and wellness
• Shane Rist of Turner County with a focus on agriculture
Grace DiGiovanni, a second-year ambassador, thinks this year’s team will be strong role models for South Dakota 4-H.
“This year’s team is very strong, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it,” said DiGiovanni. “With that being said, being on this team makes me feel like an important part of something that can hopefully change the future for many. Some of my goals include facilitating a workshop on healthy living at TLC, creating an educational engagement surrounding my Whole Foods program, and impacting a youth member’s life.”
For more information about the South Dakota State 4-H Ambassador program, contact Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor, at Hilary.Risner@sdstatate.edu or 605-394-1722.
