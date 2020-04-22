VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota announced that USD-hosted camps and conferences scheduled for May, June and July have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The announcement to cancel in-person conferences and camps supports continuing statewide efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic remains fluid, USD anticipates a return to a normal fall schedule and is actively preparing for students to return.
“We are disappointed we won’t be able to gather together at a camp or conference this summer, however our top concern is the well-being of our communities,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “We are grateful to everyone who has put in several hours planning these events and look forward to next summer’s programming.”
Below is a list of camps and conferences that have been canceled.
• 2020 Healthcare Careers Summer Camp
• 2020 South Dakota High School All-Star Week
• 30th Annual Conference on Virginia Woolf
• All-Girl Work Week
• Band Directors Institute
• Choral Directors Institute
• CSD Speech Camp
• He Sapa Health Careers Summer Camp (Rapid City)
• Lawrence Brothers Science Camp
• Oscar Howe Summer Art Institute
• Partners in the Parks
• REU Program Chemistry
• Rushmore Cup Soccer Tournament
• South Dakota Girls State 2020
• South Dakota Governor’s Camp
• South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games
• Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Addiction (SPURA)
• Upward Bound Summer Program
• USD Robotics Camp
• USD Soccer Residential Team/Individual Camp
• USD Summer Music Camp
• USD Swim Camp
• USD Volleyball Summer Camps
• Vermillion High School All-School Reunion
• Women’s Basketball Elite Camp
• Women’s Basketball Junior High Camp
Some events have moved to online formats. Contact the event organizer for more information.
