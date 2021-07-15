WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applications for the fall in his Washington, Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls offices.
Duties will include researching legislation, writing memos, attending committee hearings and briefings, answering constituent phone calls, sorting mail, and providing support to the staff and the Member of Congress.
Interns will be given the opportunity to develop their research, writing, and communica-tions skills while working closely alongside staff. They will also gain an in-depth understanding of how the legislative branch of government operates while helping to serve South Dakota con-stituents.
“Fulfilling the duties of a congressional office is a team effort,” said Johnson. “Interns are an integral part of our team in both Washington and in the state. Our office strives to ensure South Dakota’s interns leave their congressional internship with the experience and skills neces-sary to successfully enter the workforce.”
Interested applicants should complete the online internship application and submit a re-sume online no later than July 30, 2021. More information about the internship program, along with the application, can be found online at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/internships.
