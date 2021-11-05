DOT Taking Comments On Wagner Project

WAGNER — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is taking public comments until Nov. 18 for a proposed South Dakota Highway 46 reconstruction project running through Wagner.
Work on this project is currently scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2023 with an estimated cost for reconstruction of $11.58 million, according to the DOT website. The project will run two construction seasons, using different phases to maintain the ability to allow traffic and access for adjacent landowners, the DOT said.
The current four-lane highway would be changed to three lanes, consisting of two outside lanes and an inside lane allowing for left turns in both directions.
The project’s original $10.5 million cost has been amended to reflect changes. The proposal includes grading, surfacing, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting and signals.
The South Dakota Transportation Commission will make final decisions on the Highway 46 proposal.
At Thursday’s open house in Wagner, SDDOT officials explained the proposal and opened the floor for audience comments and questions.
The meeting was attended by an estimated nearly 100 people during the course of the evening. Most of those who spoke asked questions about the planned changes or expressed a desire to maintain the current four-lane highway running through the community. However, DOT officials said they have also received comments favoring the proposed change.
Opponents of the change have submitted petitions with more than 1,500 signatures.
Written testimony will be included in the meeting record. Public comments should be submitted by Nov. 18 to:
Neil Schochenmaier
Engineering Supervisor
SDDOT Road Design Office
700 E. Broadway Ave.
Pierre, SD 57501
E-Mail Address: Neil.Schochenmaier@state.sd.us
In addition, the SDDOT website contains information on the Highway 46 reconstruction project and a site for submitting written comments.
Requests for more information can be submitted to Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer at 605-995-3340. Peppel can also be reached by email on the SDDOT website.
