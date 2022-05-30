MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will begin their 2022 season on Friday evening, June 3, at the Big Barn on the Menno Pioneer Heritage Association grounds on the north side of Menno. The program will begin at 7 p.m. For the remainder of the season, the Opry will always meet on the first Friday night of the month.
The Opry began 12 years ago at Kaylor, where they met in the Germans from Russia Heritage Hall. The Opry was formed for an opportunity for amateur musicians to get together and play and for people to come out and just enjoy an evening of good old country and gospel music and fellowship.
There is always a pot-luck snack lunch served in the middle of the program. Coffee and cold drink will be provided. There is no charge for the program but there is a can put out for freewill donations at the lunch table. The money goes to the Pioneer Heritage Association for use on the grounds at Menno.
The program will wrap up at 9 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to come to Menno and bring some friends for a good time. With road construction on U.S. Highway 18, you will be unable to come into Menno from the east, but from Freeman you can go west on 278th St to 431st Ave. and you will come right into town by the Pioneer Acres. If coming from the southeast of Menno, you can go west on Highway 46 to 431st St. (The Stone Church Road) and then come north through Main Street Menno.
Musicians who want to play at the Pioneer Opry are expected to abide by opry rules. If you have never played the Opry before, you must call the Opry coordinator at 605-212-9011. That same number can be used if anyone has any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.