Small Quake Shakes Things Up In Bon Homme Co.

TYNDALL — Monday’s mild, brief earthquake near Tyndall left Bon Homme County residents finding fault.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a quake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale measuring seismic activity. The tremors occurred at 8:55 a.m. Monday about four miles northeast of Tyndall. The epicenter was believed to be three miles deep.
Monday’s quake wasn’t a major “shake, rattle and roll” by California standards. However, Bon Homme County Emergency Manager Eric Elsberry fielded a number of questions from area residents.
“There were no reported damages, but people have been calling and asking about it throughout the day,” he said. “One person thought there was some kind of propane explosion. I was here at the courthouse, and it sounded like someone backed into the building. It shook a little in my office, which is located in the old vault for the register of deeds, but not much.”
On another courthouse floor, custodian Teresa Meredith noticed stronger movement that shook a refrigerator.
Monday’s tremors were felt in neighboring Hutchinson County and Yankton County of southeast South Dakota, Elsberry said. The USGS received at least one report from northeast Nebraska with tremors felt near Niobrara in Knox County.
Monday’s tremors occurred near the site of a Nov. 15, 1982, quake of a much larger magnitude, according to Tim Cowman, state geologist and director of the South Dakota Geological Survey in Vermillion.
“The 1982 earthquake occurred about one mile northeast of Tyndall. It was 4.3 magnitude, or 10 times more power than (Monday’s) 3.1,” he said. “I was present for the 1982 earthquake and experienced it about 40 miles east of Tyndall. I lived between Yankton and Vermillion, and I remember a rumble going through the house I was in — and I was quite a ways from the quake itself.”
Monday’s earthquake near Tyndall was more comparable to the Dec. 8, 2020, tremors southeast of Mobridge registering 3.2 in the north-central part of South Dakota, Cowman said.
“The basic effect of these little quakes is that it feels a little bit of a rumble and usually lasts about five seconds,” he said. “I have heard it described as feeling like a train is going by on a nearby track or a truck going by on the road just outside. By the time you realize it isn’t a train or truck, it’s over.”
South Dakota’s quakes haven’t posed a threat to property or human life, Cowman said. The state has recorded about 95 quakes since 1872, with all of them less than 5 on the Richter scale.
“You generally don’t start seeing damage by a quake until it hits a 5 magnitude (out of 10),” he said. “The magnitude becomes rapidly and progressively stronger.”
Bon Homme County residents shouldn’t worry about aftershocks, Cowman said. “Generally, you don’t really see repeats in the same locations with these types of (smaller) quakes, at least not quickly,” he said.
However, the southwestern corner of South Dakota gained a different experience in 1924, Cowman said. Four earthquakes, about 5-10 minutes apart, occurred that day northwest of Hot Springs, along the Fall River-Custer county line.
South Dakota’s earthquakes can be caused by plate or fault movement deeper in the earth, Cowman said.
He offered another explanation known as “glacial rebound.”
“During the ice age, you had these high ice sheets covering the eastern half of South Dakota. They were a half-mile thick. Imagine them weighing on top of our sediment,” he said. “Then those sheets retreated to Canada about 12,000 years ago, creating a relatively unique geological scene. The earth had been crushed but (after the ice retreat) is now trying to spring back to its original position rather than the compressed position.”
The earth has adjusted over time, and quakes are part of that adjustment, he added.
“There is a theory in geology that the earth is like an egg,” he said. “The yolk is the earth’s core, the white is the liquid mantle and the earth’s crust is the shell floating on top of the mantle. The egg shell, or crust, is cracked in many different places.”
When it comes to earthquakes, California and other areas receive a great deal of study and forecasting because of the frequency and intensity of their tremors, Cowman said. He pointed to other activity, such as the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helen’s volcano in Washington State, as a product of the earth’s adjustments.
While South Dakota’s quakes, such as Monday’s one near Tyndall, may not be as dramatic, they still hold lessons of their own, Cowman said. The world undergoes continual movement that often goes unseen until an event such as earthquake, he added.
“It humbles you, and you realize we’re just a very tiny ant on a very large planet with a lot that’s happening,” he said. “We see the fantastic results of a living and breathing earth.”
As the Bon Homme County emergency manager, Elsberry looked at Monday’s tremors in two different ways.
“It’s only January 4, and we’ve already had an earthquake. What’s the rest of the year’s going to be?” he said. “But if we go 30 or 40 years between these (quakes), then we’re good.”
For more information, visit the South Dakota Geological Survey website and click on the link for the state’s earthquakes dating back to 1892.
