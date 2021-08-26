• James Percle, 40, Wakonda, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Charleen Marek, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Drug Court Hold.
• Stephanie Becker, 47, Tabor, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alan Feimer, 21, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Drug Court Hold.
• Josephine Savage-Oorlog, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Benjamin Allen, 23, Langford, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for arrest after indictment.
• Zanneh Dennis, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for driving under the influence.
