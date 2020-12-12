Cedar County has recorded four new deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday.
Also, both Cedar and Knox counties reported huge spikes in infections.
Meanwhile. South Dakota reported 33 new deaths in Saturday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH). It raised the state toll to 1,243. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Cedar County’s deaths doubled its overall toll to eight.
The county also reported 27 new cases Friday (497 overall), its largest one-day rise to date, while neighboring Knox County recorded 40 new cases (586 overall), which was also a one-day high.
On Saturday, South Dakota posted 735 new infections, but saw a one-day record of 3,407 new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped to 12,917, the lowest total since Oct. 29.
Yankton County saw 26 new cases Saturday, the 12th straight day of seeing ay least double-digit increases. However the county recorded 107 new recoveries, which is a record. There were also four new hospitalizations reported.
Other area counties seeing double-digit rises were Clay (11) and Union (14).
Also, every area South Dakota county saw double-digit increases in recoveries.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH Saturday:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,420 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 13 new recoveries (1,309), 0 new deaths (21), 90 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 5 new cases (1,022), 0 new hospitalizations (108), 72 new recoveries (830), 0 new deaths (10), 182 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (1,506), 0 new hospitalizations (35), 52 new recoveries (1,291), 0 new deaths (11), 204 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (336), 0 new hospitalizations (47), 19 new recoveries (285), 0 new deaths (6), 45 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (642), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 32 new recoveries (520), 0 new deaths (14), 108 active cases;
• Turner County — 3 new cases (883), 0 new hospitalizations (54), 15 new recoveries ( 740), 0 new deaths (47), 96 active cases;
• Union County — 14 new cases (1,405), 1 new hospitalization (64), 50 new recoveries (1,176), 0 new deaths (25), 204 active cases;
• Yankton County — 26 new cases (2,202), 4 new hospitalizations (105), 107 new recoveries (1,622), 0 new deaths (17), 562 active cases.
Also in Nebraska, Dixon County saw eight new infections (443 overall).
Here are Saturday’s statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 90,407 (+735: 618 confirmed, 117 probable);
• Active Cases — 12,917 (-2,705);
• Recoveries — 76,247 (3,407);
• Hospitalizations — 5,125 ever hospitalized (+39); 452 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 6,176 new tests processed; 1,846 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 14 new deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 1,343. There were also 1,103 new infections recorded.
Other statewide statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 146,887 (+1,103);
• Recoveries — 78,906 (+1,998);
• Hospitalizations — 4,765 ever hospitalized (+31); 759 currently hospitalized (-20);
• Testing — 15,056 new tests processed; 4,327 new individuals tested.
