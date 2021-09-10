Cody Mangold with the Yankton County Veterans Service Office invites all veterans to the monthly “Coffee with Vets” from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 14 at the VFW Post 791 at 209 Cedar St. in Yankton.
In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the speaker is Jonathon Feiock from the Sioux Falls VA, who is the Suicide Prevention Outreach/Education Specialist. He will be speaking at 10 a.m. Come enjoy some refreshments and camaraderie.
The “Coffee with Vets” will be held monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.
