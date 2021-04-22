The following building permits were issued by the City of Yankton during March 2021:
Robert F. Peitz, 808 Grandview Circ.; Windows; $26,273
Tristin Kitch, 903 East 19th St.; Windows; $1,980
Joseph M. Jones, 2007 Roberts St.; Windows; $3,847
Charles N. Gross, 505 Pine St.; Windows; $39,000
Kirby Hofer Construction Co., Inc., 2812 Arlington; Single family home-new; $284,526
Craig S. Anderson, 2515 Wynn Way; Single family home-alteration/repair; $25,000
Larry’s Rentals LLP, 900 West 12th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $50,000
Jason Petheram, 1110 East 13th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $5,000
Larry L. Weisser, 902 Maple St.; Single family home-addition; $2,500
Richardson Development LLC, 1903 Ross St.; Roofing; $6,500
Delno Kuchta, 409 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,800
Douglas W. Fickbohm, 712 James Pl.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,500
Thomas W. McCarty, 910 West 13th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $4,500
Jacob A. Olson, 711 Locust St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $4,000
Connie L. Ferdig, 1007 Pearl St.; Windows; $14,980
Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 2206 Mulberry St.; Commercial-addition; $91,750
Nathan V. Johnson, 1000 Walnut St.; Windows/door; $20,000
Drotzmann Construction LLC, 1517 Joseph Circle; Single family home-new; $258,929.60
Jason Whisler, 2119 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-addition; $40,100
Carissa Kay Shutt, 608 Linn St.; Windows/siding; $23,000
Gregory A. Kathan, 816 Pine St.; Windows; $4,000
Kenneth D. Draskovic, 900 Bill Baggs Rd.; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $10,000
Hanten Properties LLC, 719 Walnut St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $12,100
City of Yankton, 700 East 31st St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $2,000
Gerald G. Melick, 1103 West St.; Windows; $12,000
Daniel J. Haas, 1803 Douglas Ave.; Single family home-addition; $32,640
Cullen J. Wilson, 1207 West 11th St.; Siding; $13,000
Victoria Lammers, 1508 Capitol St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $500
Jason Claire, 611 West 10th St.; Single family home-addition; $6,364,80
John D. Brockmueller, 2511 Wynn Way; Single family home-alteration/repair; $15,000
David A. Kuehler, 509 Cedar St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $5,500
Byron S. Nielsen, 2701 Santa Rosa Cir.; Single family home-addition; $86,650
Dean Franzen, 1404 Augustine Dr.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,631
Brandon J. Teichroew, 3012 Francis St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $6,500
Sunrise LTD, 2015 Green St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $117,597
Doyle L. Becker, 3008 Mulligan Dr.; Siding; $7,000
———
Total Fees: $3,724
March 2021 Total Valuation: $1,243,668.40
March 2020 Total Valuation: $5,386,449.60
2021 to Date Valuation: $2,269,235.40
2020 to Date Valuation: $7,828,093.70
