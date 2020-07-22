100 Years Ago
Friday, July 23, 1920
• There may be sweet corn on the market in Yankton tomorrow. Nobody is quite sure, nor is there any certainty as to its cost, but at any rate it will be here soon. The Forty Year Ago column of this paper this week told of corn selling at 10 cents a dozen and at least one lady skipped the forty year feature and ordered some on that basis. It is believed that it will be considerably higher this season.
• The Coyotes shut out the Tabor aggregation at Tabor yesterday afternoon 13 to 0, before a crowd consisting of Yankton fans in the majority.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 23, 1945
• It was announced today by James R. Smith, secretary of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce, that twenty-eight firemen from surrounding towns and cities, principally chiefs, are to be in attendance at the “Know Your Fire Department” dinner and program to be held at 6:30 p.m. today in the municipal auditorium under the joint sponsorship of the Yankton fire department and the Chamber.
• Lewis Peterson, the lanky Yankton pitcher recently discharged from the armed forces, tasted revenge yesterday afternoon by elbowing a 5 to 4 verdict over Mayfield — a victory which snapped a three-week deadlock for second place in the Missouri Valley league between Yankton and Mayfield and also avenged a former 5 to 4 setback at the hands of Mayfield on Riverside diamond July 1.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 23, 1970
• More than one million tons have been shipped on the Missouri river during the 1970 navigation season, according to Brig. Gen. John W. Morris, Missouri River division engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
• The marijuana, hashish and narcotics “disciples” are beginning to show up in South Dakota, and their arrival has increased the difficulty of obtaining convictions in cases of possession and use of the substances.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 23, 1995
• No paper
