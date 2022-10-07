‘Friends Of The Library’ Group To Be Lauded By YCL

As National Friends of Libraries Week approaches, the Yankton Community Library makes plans to thank its Friends group.
The 17th annual Friends of Libraries Week runs from Oct. 16-22 this year and presents an opportunity for individual libraries to raise awareness about their Friends group and promote its membership, according to the American Library Association.
The Yankton Community Library (YCL) will host an appreciation event at YCL, 515 Walnut Street, for its Friends group in conjunction with this month’s four-day book sale from Oct. 13-16.
The first day of the sale, Thursday from 4-8 p.m., is open only to members of the Friends of the Yankton Community Library group. Memberships can be purchased at the library that evening.
The sale continues Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Monday, Oct. 17, library staff will host an appreciation event from 9 a.m.-noon, also at the library. Light beverages will be offered, and any remaining sale items will be free.
The Friends of The Yankton Community Library group has been in existence since 1992, Dana Schmidt, YCL director, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Our Friends of the Library Group is so generous and so motivated,” she said. “They’ve really done a lot for our library.”
The Friends group supports projects that are not in the library’s regular budget, Schmidt said, adding that library staff are barred from fundraising.
“The Friends of the Library provides more immediate gifts for the library, like furniture, Summer Reading Program performers, beautification and other projects around the library,” Schmidt said.
Recently, the Friends group has funded a Yankton Connecting Cultures group welcome sign, an outdoor movie screen and an aquarium for the library.
“The theme this summer was ‘Ocean of Possibilities,’” Schmidt said. “We got the aquarium in conjunction with that, and you would not believe how many people come in and love the fish tank … I can hear from my office, ‘Hi fishies! Bye fishies!’ all day long.”
More unusual purchases include movie rights for special screenings and family passes for library card holders to go to the Mead Cultural Education Center.
Ideas for what’s needed mostly come from library personnel, Sharon Ehrhart, co-president of the Friends of the Yankton Community Library, told the Press & Dakotan.
“For example, on the south side of the library, they tore out all the bushes and decided to put in a bench,” Ehrhart said. “Benches are not cheap and neither is the landscaping, so we worked with Keep Yankton Beautiful (KYB), and thanks to KYB and the Friends of the Library, there will be new landscaping and a new bench.”
The Friends group funds itself through sales of books that are donated to the library from the community, estates and from donations from people simply cleaning out their bookshelves, Schmidt said.
“We have never lacked for books,” Ehrhart said. “The community has been wonderful in donating their books.”
Donated books are stored in what was once the garage for the book mobile. With the book mobile gone, the Friends group has repurposed the space for sorting and selling books.
“There are some wonderful new books that come in. There’s such a variety and there’s something here for everybody,” she said. “Also, I believe it was a year ago year and a half ago, we decided to add puzzles to our inventory and audio books.”
The garage space was too tight for safe book sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Friends group started having the sales outdoors on the library’s front lawn.
“That’s been good all the way around for everybody,” Ehrhart said, noting that the sales caught a lot of drive-by interest. “Once we were outside, we purchased some tents so (the sale) could be under the tents, and as we grew, we had to add more tables because we didn’t have enough.”
Currently, the Friends group has more than 100 members and continues to grow, she said.
The outdoor book sales and the establishment of the Friends’ Facebook page has done a lot to raise awareness about its activities, Ehrhart said.
There must be community interest for a library to have a Friend’s group, Schmidt noted.
“Not all libraries have a Friends group, but the lucky ones do,” she said.
