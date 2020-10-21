USDA Funds Four Area Projects

Springfield, Wagner and Lake Andes will receive a combined $10.8 million in federal funding for local infrastructure and other projects, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Wednesday.
Springfield will receive $4.65 million for its new water treatment plant, Wagner will receive $4.09 million for its water and wastewater project along with $24,000 for a day care center, and Lake Andes will receive $2.061 million for its wastewater infrastructure.
The money comes from the USDA Rural Development program. The following is an overview of each city’s funding and project(s), according to USDA news releases.
———
• LAKE ANDES: The City of Lake Andes received $2.061 in federal funds to improve its infrastructure. The $2.836 million project, including the money leveraged from other sources, will benefit 826 residents and should be finalized in the coming month.
“This USDA investment provides safe and reliable wastewater infrastructure that is a vital component to prosperity in this rural South Dakota community,” said USDA Rural Development South Dakota State Director Julie Gross.
For the City of Lake Andes, the primary issue is a significantly high rate of infiltration and inflow that causes the sanitary sewer system to flood with groundwater, especially during heavy rain events, causing sewage back-up that directly impacts homes and businesses.
The impact could be seen during 2019 flooding of the neighboring lake and the community itself.
These conditions are further worsened by the existing brick manholes which compound the infiltration and inflow problem, according to the USDA news release. The majority of the city of Lake Andes’ sanitary sewer collection system was built in the 1920s with vitrified clay pipe (VCP) and brick manholes (MHs).
The city completed rehabilitation projects in the 1980s and 2010 that addressed approximately one-third of the city’s issues. The remaining two-thirds of the system — that is still the original VCP and brick manholes — was classified in fair to poor condition to less than poor condition and on the verge of collapse.
The project will refurbish the entire sewage collection system with cast in place pipe (CIPP), including specialized coatings for the original manholes.
• SPRINGFIELD: The USDA recently awarded $4.65 million to modernize rural drinking water infrastructure in the City of Springfield. The project will benefit 746 residents and 36 businesses. USDA also presented Springfield city officials with a certificate of recognition.
On Sept. 22, USDA announced the federal funding package of a $4.108 million loan and a $542,000 grant. The money will be leveraged with a Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) grant of $2,000,000, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $550,000, and an applicant contribution of $300,000 for a total project cost of $7,500,000.
The funding will be used to construct a new water treatment plant to replace the city’s current facility, which was constructed in 1966. The new plant will have the capacity to withdraw water at 460 gallons per minute from the Missouri River. The treatment process will consist of initial pre-treatment followed by membrane treatment and disinfection.
Plant equipment will be housed in a 60 x 100 foot structure, just west of the current facility, which will be taken down once construction of the new facility is complete. In addition, a new water intake system of the same size will be installed parallel to the existing intake line.
• WAGNER: The $4.09 million infrastructure project will benefit 1,889 rural South Dakota residents.
The City of Wagner had used a closed-circuit television inspection of the sanitary sewer system. Past projects had included relining a portion of the lines that were in good enough condition to allow relining compared to digging up and replacing them.
The balance of the remaining work forms the basis for this project. The remaining lines could not be relined due to the severity of their issues, including misalignments, sags and collapsed lines.
These segments will be replaced by an open trench which will assist with eliminating the old asbestos cement pipe (ACP) and cast-iron pipe in the city’s system. In addition, through this process, water lines will be replaced as needed.
The USDA financing package of $1.726 million in loans and $2.364 million in grants will be leveraged with the applicant contribution of $250,000 for a total project cost of $4.34 million.
The federal funds will be used to replace approximately 2,700 lineal feet of ACP and approximately 7,765 lineal feet of sewer clay and ACP. In addition, the sewer grit chamber and manholes will be replaced throughout various parts of the city.
• WAGNER: Also in the community, the USDA is providing a $24,700 grant for the Wagner Early Childhood to improve its day care center. The federal money was leveraged with an applicant contribution of $8,300.
Wagner Early Childhood Center is a child care facility that supervises and cares for children, according to the USDA news release. The day care provides services that support parents and guardians by caring for children too young to be left alone, most often children too young to attend school or school-aged children that require before- or after-school care.
The facility is licensed to serve 90 children. The center also offers physical therapy, occupational speech therapy and after-school programs and activities. Children are encouraged to explore and use their imagination in an enriched environment that offers swing sets, slides, sand toys and a bike and walking path.
The men’s and women’s bathrooms will be upgraded to improve handicap accessibility, and lever faucets will be installed in the restrooms and kitchen area. In addition, carpet is being replaced throughout the building.
