Incidents
• A report was received at 4:35 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bike in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:05 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:25 a.m. Saturday of an assault on Summit St.
• A report was received at 8:33 a.m. Saturday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:55 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9:40 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Golf Lane.
• A report was received at 6:12 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:08 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:49 p.m. Sunday of an assault on National St.
• A report was received at 9:56 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 10:56 p.m. Monday of theft on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 12:26 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:45 a.m. Friday of a vehicle fire on Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:03 p.m. Friday of theft on Toe Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:20 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Abby Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:26 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Wildwood Dr. on Mission Hill.
