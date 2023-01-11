The Yankton County Republicans will hold their first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the small meeting room behind the Black Orchid, 121 W 3rd St. This is ADA accessible.
Topics will include discussion of the State Central Committee meeting, elections, as well as current news items.
