Cases Disposed: Sept. 12-18, 2020
Herbert Baker III, 508 Walnut, #1, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Destiny Bitsos, 1006 Whiting Dr. #201, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adam N. Aune, 1307 W. 8th #6, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500.
Seth Thomas Peplinski, Viborg; Stalking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Katie Rose Christ, 613 Douglas, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Justin Vernell Brown, 1405 Meadowview Rd., Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 2 days credit.
Marcus Jnofinn, Crosby, Tex.; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Todd Mark Knudson, Parker; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Leroy Francis Nelson, 216 Lakeview Terrace, Yankton; Failure to file accident report (injury, $200 damage); $132.50.
Caleb M. Wedekind, Lindsay, Neb.; Insufficient number of personal flotation device; $122.50.
Seth Thomas Peplinski; Viborg; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darrick Lamont Snow, Benedictine Center, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kari Kay Brandt, Gayville; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Jeffrey W. Thue, Brandon; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
David De La Cruz, Brownsville, Tex.; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Thomas Jackson Honeywell, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Mark La Ray Nielsen, 2306 Walnut St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Tyson J. Black-Zegers, Neligh, Neb.; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 100 Wayne St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ian Marshall Lowery, Reedsport, Ore.; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Michael Haas, 310 Green St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Mark James Pavlik, Creighton, Neb.; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged.
Destiny R. Bitsos, 1006 Whiting Dr. #201, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Rayquan Kenyatta Moore, Minneapolis, Minn.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Shawn Weverstad, 403 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Leroy Francis Nelson, 216 Lakeview Terrace, Yankton; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Juan Perza, Fremont, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-no wake requirements; $132.50.
