It’s time to roll up your sleeves in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area blood banks are putting out an urgent call for healthy individuals to donate blood at upcoming drives. The call comes amidst rising demand to meet needs for surgeries, accident and trauma victims, premature babies and other patients.
The LifeServe Blood Center, based in Sioux City, serves the tri-state area including Yankton, according to Community Relations Coordinator Claire DeRoin.
“LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa, including Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton,” she said. “We only host blood drives in communities where we serve their local medical center or hospital. Giving locally is important.”
The LifeServe Blood Center greatly needs donors at this time, DeRoin said. Many locations for blood drives have become unavailable, she said.
“Due to schools and businesses closing across our service area, we have seen more than 70 blood drives cancel, accounting for more than 2,500 units of blood,” she said. “This isn’t just a LifeServe issue. Nationally, that number is jaw dropping as more than 12,000 blood drives have been canceled.”
Blood drives are encouraged at this time, DeRoin said. The blood gathering sites are not covered by a number of the stricter social distancing recommendations or mandates enacted in many areas, DeRoin said.
“We’ve communicated to our donors that it’s time for all hands on deck for the next month or two,” she said. “Blood drives do not fall under the recommendations several states have released that gatherings of more than 10 be canceled. Blood donations are a vital part of community health.”
Other organizations are also sponsoring blood drives in an effort to meet the ongoing needs.
The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. today (Monday) at Viborg-Hurley High School, located at 203 West Park Avenue, on the west side of Viborg.
Another drive in southeast South Dakota is planned from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran, 4800 S. Southeastern Avenue, in Sioux Falls.
Two major health systems, Avera Health and Sanford Health, also remain committed to continuing their blood drives.
The decision includes Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) in Yankton, according to spokesman Nathan Johnson.
“We have made the decision that blood drives will carry on at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. We host two a month here through LifeServe,” he said. “We recognize there is a shortage and feel it’s necessary to facilitate ongoing donations.”
Sanford spokesman Shawn Neisteadt said his health system was also continuing its blood drives and was seeking donors.
“The Community Blood Bank is a venture between Sanford and Avera,” he said. “It needs 500 units of blood to meet the demands of hospitals in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.”
The Community Blood Bank accepts donations during regularly scheduled hours each weekday, Neisteadt said. “The donor room at the Sanford USD Medical Center lobby in Sioux Falls is open and welcoming donations,” he said.
In the midst of a growing need for donors, some members of the public believe there are risks to donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeRoin emphasized the sanitary measures and screening process used during LifeServe’s blood drives.
“As a health care-type organization, safety and cleanliness have always been top of mind for us,” she said. “We have increased those disinfecting measures, added extra screening questions regarding travel and COVID-19 to our (protocol), and are practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC.”
As part of the COVID-19 precautions, donors should call ahead of time rather than just show up at the blood drives, DeRoin said.
“We’re urging donors to schedule appointments and not walk in to blood drives to ensure we can maintain that controlled environment and don’t have groups of people congregating unnecessarily,” she advised.
The American Red Cross urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets, according to its news release. In that way, the nation can maintain sufficient blood supplies and prevent shortages as concerns rise about COVID-19 in the U.S.
Potential blood donors should contact the Red Cross by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Potential donors are screened based on Red Cross protocols.
LifeServe needs all blood types to meet its needs, DeRoin said. “We are currently accepting all donation types,” she said.
Donors can call 800-287-4903, text 999-777 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to get booked to donate, to see a list of precautions or to ask questions.
