100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 24, 1922
• Fifteen hundred Yankton people and visitors gathered at the Garden Terrace Theatre last evening to witness the annual May Day Fete, the processions and crowning of the May Queen Miss Laura McBurney, and a masque, the “Birth of the Iris Flowers” by Lillian M. Durand.
• A transaction involving farm lands worth $1 million or more may be concluded as the result of a visit of a representative of the British Northwest to the members of the Mennonite colonies at Bon Homme and Wolf Creek, in this part of South Dakota. The representative has opened negotiations with the colonists by which it is expected they will purchase large tracts of farm land in the British northwest. As a part of the transactions the Canadian agent is to find buyers for the Mennonites’ land at Bon Homme and in the Wolf Creek district.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 24, 1947
• Final plans for Yankton’s Memorial Day observance next Friday morning were made at a committee meeting at the G.A.R. Hall last night. A parade will precede the traditional service at the Yankton cemetery, which is conducted annually by members of the Women’s Relief Corps. Jack Gold, Yankton college senior and state oratorical champion, will be the speaker for the occasion.
• The Sioux Alfalfa Meal company in Vermillion may be setting somewhat of a precedent by being the first company in the country to use paper bags for packaging the meal. A complete new dehydrating unit has been installed, doubling the plant’s output from 20 to 40 tons of alfalfa daily.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 24, 1972
• This year the park department got an extra boost to its manpower through the green thumb program. This federal program provides funds to hire men over 65 years of age on a part-time basis. These five men assist Herman Goeken, city park foreman, distribute picnic tables throughout Memorial Park.
• With construction nearly six months ahead of time, Vermillion city officials are making tentative plans for a summer open house of the new water treatment and storage facilities just south of the downtown area. Construction began last May.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 24, 1997
• Yankton’s Chris Thomas will participate in the Ironman Triathlon World Championships Oct. 18 at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile ocean swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a marathon (26.2-mile run).
• In honor of National Nursing Home Week, more than 150 chilly bowls of ice cream were served up at Sister James Nursing Home’s Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social May 14. Residents and visitors enjoyed old-time music provided by local musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.