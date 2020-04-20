PIERRE — The South Dakota Board of Regents this week granted academic program requests from several of its public universities.
The following actions were approved for the University of South Dakota:
• New undergraduate certificates in digital marketing and marketing essentials will be available to non-business majors at USD. The certificates, each requiring nine credit hours of coursework, emphasize marketing principles and concepts, including the study of promotions, sales, and consumer behavior. The certificates may be earned by students studying on campus in Vermillion, at the USD Community College for Sioux Falls, and online.
• A master of science degree in health sciences is authorized for students in the university’s Ph.D. degree program in health sciences, who complete all coursework prior to the dissertation phase but are unable to continue in the program. This degree option is limited only to USD students already enrolled in the Ph.D. degree program in health sciences.
