100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 2, 1923
• Fifty young people, one of the largest classes in the history of the school, received their diplomas as graduates of Yankton High School, at the close of a very interesting commencement program at the Hess Theatre last evening.
• Conductor J.W. Gellford, of the Great Northern passenger run, who has resided at 813 Douglas, has moved into the G.W. Roberts house, corner of Walnut and Fifth, which he has purchased from the Roberts estate.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 2, 1948
• The donation of water lilies by Miss Amelia Klimisch to the city parks department for planting in the pool at the band stand in Foerster’s park was announced today by Maurice White, city park superintendent. Four pails full of water lilies, which Miss Klimisch had grown in a pool at her home as part of her gardening hobby, were presented to White this week, and they have already been transplanted at the Foerster park pool.
• The first night baseball game for Menno will be held tomorrow night at 8:15 o’clock when the Menno team meets Tabor’s Bluebirds. Mayor Dave Wipf will throw the first baseball.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 2, 1973
• Pete Beardsley, sports editor of the Yankton Press & Dakotan, is a member of an exclusive club. In South Dakota it has only about 30 members. Pete has been involved the longest. Beardsley, 23, is the oldest of South Dakota’s 30 or so known cystic fibrosis victims.
• With green canvas-topped trucks and jeeps packed and ready, Yankton National Guardsmen headed out for the Badlands and two weeks of summer training Saturday morning. The training will include all phases of the military mission of the men as a firing howitzer battery. The “C Battery” men include 60 enlisted and four officers from throughout the area.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 2, 1998
• While Saturday’s tornado ripped the heart and soul from area residents, Yankton prisoners are lending their arms and backs to rebuild this destroyed community. Deputy Warden Don Irish of the Springfield State Prison — which oversees the Yankton trusty unit — said state inmates have been on the scene since the crisis broke. Fifty inmates from the Sioux Falls penitentiary were on the road within an hour, he said.
• A foursome from Yankton finished second in the S.D. Ladies Invitational at Dakota Dunes. Cindy Becker, Rose Hauger, Michelle Johnson and Michelle Termansen made up the second place squad in the four-woman scramble/two-net best ball tournament.
