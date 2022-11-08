Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.