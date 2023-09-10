WAGNER — One person died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash eight miles southeast of Wagner in Charles Mix County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on 299th Street west of S.D. Highway 50. At 4:17 a.m., the 63-year-old female driver lost control of the Trailblazer on the gravel road and the vehicle began to yaw. The Trailblazer left the gravel road, entered the south ditch, and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Trailblazer came to a final rest on the driver side.
