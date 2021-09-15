The Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota Chapter, in partnership with the UCC Church in Yankton, is offering a free education program, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at noon at the AME Church, 508 Cedar St., Yankton.
This program is the first of a three-part series offered to provide important information to the residents of Yankton and surrounding communities.
Contact the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 to register for this program.
