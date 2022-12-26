100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 27, 1922
• Paving material piles will be started in the Northwestern railroad yards within the coming month, that everything may be ready for an early start in the spring on Yankton’s program of 35 blocks of paving now contracted for. The material piles will probably be in the yards between Walnut and Broadway.
• Christmas cheer in the form of boxes containing “eats and smokes” was distributed to the ex-service men who are patients at the state hospital, by members of Ernest Bowyer post, Veterans of Foreign Wars. Twenty-eight boxes were distributed, 27 of them to veterans of the world war, that being the number receiving treatment there.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 27, 1947
• The streets of Yankton might have been peaceful and quiet Christmas Day but the delivery room at Sacred Heart Hospital was in quite a dither, what with two small babies arriving. Mr. “Santa Claus” Stork made his appearance at 4:20 p.m. and returned at 7:30 p.m. with sweat on his brow.
• A special solicitation committee of the Congregational Church in Springfield has completed the pledge drive for the 1948 budget of the church and a total of $4,500 has been pledged to meet an established budget of $5,000. A budget of $5000 is in decided contrast with the budgets of less than $1,000 on which the church operated in the late 1930s when the depression was in full blast.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 27, 1972
• Yankton City Manager Rufus L. Nye today announced the appointment of Marshall J. Bienert as director of municipal utilities effective Feb. 1, 1973. In this capacity, Bienert will be responsible for the operation of the city’s water and sewerage systems. Bienert has been in the Department of Municipal Utilities since 1948 and has served as chief water plant operator since 1961.
• The Winter 1973 edition of the S.D. Memorial Art Center News issued at Brookings features the late Yankton photographer and painter Louis Janousek on the front page. Janousek’s profile is the first in a series of South Dakota artists gleaned from the Center’s comprehensive Survey of the Visual Arts in South Dakota.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 27, 1997
• Karnal bunt, a disease affecting wheat, was not found in samples from South Dakota in a national survey this year, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture says. Karnal bunt, a fungal disease spread by spores, was designated a federal quarantine pest in the United States last year.
• WNAX’s Judy Stratman has been named the National Association of Farm Broadcasters (NAFB) Western Region Farm Broadcaster of the year. Stratman has worked at WNAX for 23 years.
