Parker School Voters Deciding Second Bond Issue

PARKER — In today’s (Tuesday) special election, Parker school district voters will decide whether to pass a pared-down school bond issue that narrowly lost last month.
Voters will decide whether to approve a $3.5 million bond issue, according to Superintendent Donovan DeBoer. The measure must receive 60% approval for passage.
In May, voters gave majority approval to a $5 million bond issue, but it fell short of the 60% mark.
In that election, the measure received 210 of 368 votes cast for 57.1% approval. The election drew 24.1% turnout.
The bond issue would be used for completion of the current building project, with the district also using capital reserves.
The Phase II project has become necessary to meet growing enrollment and the need for upgraded facilities, school officials say. They are hoping the reduced bond issue will gather the additional votes needed to pass the measure.
