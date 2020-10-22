COVID Precautions Could Help Minimize Flu Impact

Can the extra precautions used to prevent COVID-19 also reduce the impact of the flu? State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says, “Possibly, and, you should still get a flu shot.”
Since the global COVID pandemic began last spring, health experts have been advocating physical distancing, hand washing and surface sanitizing measures, and, more recently, masking to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
With flu season beginning during the current coronavirus surge, health-care providers are looking at having to fight both illnesses simultaneously.
The additional measures being advocated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health (DOH) could help on both fronts, according to Clayton.
“When we have individuals who are taking additional precautions, including wearing masks, increased hand washing and avoiding others who are ill, with a general focus of individuals who are staying at home, I think all of that will have an overall reduced impact on the influenza season that we will see,” he said.
He added, “We do want individuals to go out and get the flu vaccine. That is the Number 1 way to prevent influenza.”
Also, vaccinations and COVID precautions combined will have a lessening effect on the severity and the overall transmission of influenza, Clayton said.
Though both illnesses are potentially serious and symptoms are similar, from a medical perspective, they are not the same disease, so treatment may differ.
Symptoms of flu include: cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Possible symptoms include: fever/chills, vomiting and diarrhea
Symptoms of COVID-19 are the same, but can also include: headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and/or a new loss of taste or smell.
“Vaccination will be very helpful in differentiating whether you are sick with a cough and fever due to COVID-19 or influenza,” Clayton said. “If you’ve had your influenza vaccine, it is less likely to be caused by influenza.”
Each flu season is unique in and of itself, and it is too soon to know exactly what to expect, Clayton said.
“I think taking (COVID) precautions and getting people vaccinated will have an overall decreased impact of our flu season,” he said. “But, that does not mean that we might not have a severe flu season.”
Through the influenza vaccine, the CDC attempts to identify the strains of flu that will be circulating during the fall and spring in hopes of offering some protection against severe illness.
Last year’s flu season in South Dakota, which was not considered severe, saw 7,119 Influenza infections, 566 hospitalizations and 10 fatalities.
Clayton told the Vermillion Plain Talk last year that the 2017-18 influenza season was severe with a total of 878 hospitalizations and 73 deaths, most of which occurred in adults aged 65 years and older.
