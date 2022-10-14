Special Event Recognizes Local Efforts To Employ Those With Disabilities

“Do you want to talk about the most untapped workforce that there is?”
That’s the question Bonnie Gusso, southeast South Dakota benefits specialist for Vocational Rehabilitation (Voc. Rehab) Services in Yankton, asked the Press & Dakotan in the interview for this story.
She said that’s people with disabilities.
“They are loyal; they show up; they don’t complain and they appreciate all that they get,” she said.
In recognition of October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), representatives of Voc. Rehab hold an annual event to acknowledge employees who got their jobs through Voc. Rehab and the businesses that hired them.
This year’s NDEAM event is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the River Rock Event Center, 2901 Broadway Avenue in Yankton. Registration runs from 8-8:30 a.m. and is followed by coffee and doughnuts.
The event will be moderated by Yankton School District (YSD) Superintendent Wayne Kindle.
“The school district is a big part of vocational rehabilitation,” Gusso said. “Project Skills is a program that is in collaboration with the school district, which has to be on board for Project Skills to work.”
YSD participation in Thursday’s event seemed natural given its involvement with Voc. Rehab and the support administrators and teachers have shown in the past when students are honored at NDEAM, she noted.
The Project Skills program is aimed at helping students on an Individualized Education Program (IEP) develop skills that lead to employment.
The event features a panel of five employers and five employees with disabilities, who talk about their work experiences through the program.
“We are going to have some questions to start a dialogue about what is the benefit? What does it mean to you that you hire individuals with disabilities?” she said. “On the flip side, we ask the employees, ‘What does your employer do to help you be successful?’”
The goal of the event is to showcase the people that are doing it right, she noted, adding that many in Yankton are supportive of individuals with disabilities.
Also Thursday, organizers will present the Pat Smith Employee and Employer of the Year awards.
This year’s recipients are Jim Palmer, owner of Yankton Bowl, and his employee James Johnson. Both were panelists at last year’s event.
“Their relationship is something that you can’t explain in words. You need to see it; you need to hear it; you need to feel it,” Gusso said, adding that Johnson started seeking work through Voc. Rehab while still in high school. “It didn’t go that great at first. James was young and hadn’t had jobs, so there was a learning curve.”
The young Johnson didn’t want to work Mondays, wasn’t concerned about how he dressed for work and when he might show up for work,” she said. “Instead of saying, ‘This won’t work, this isn’t working,’ they had some tough conversations, but Jim does it in a way that he helped James through it.”
At last year’s event, Palmer handed Johnson the key to the bowling alley and announced that Johnson, who had been working there for several years, would be opening the establishment for the first time the following day.
“James evolved from being the Project Skills kid that came in, who needed a lot of job coaching, who didn’t have the best attitude or the best attendance,” Gusso said. “James is now the person that trains the Project Skills students.”
It didn’t happen all at once, but over time, Johnson went from janitorial work to repairing things in the arcade, to working behind the lanes and, last year, becoming a “keyholder of Yankton Bowl,” she said.
“When we went to Yankton Bowl to tell them that they had been selected, the very first thing (James) said, he looks at Jim and goes, ‘Jim, we did this together!’ and high fives Jim.”
The NDEAM event also hopes to get the word out to other employers about Project Skills and Voc. Rehab.
“What you’re going to hear from the panels at the event, you’re going to hear about those relationships, like Jim and James have,” she said, adding that for her, the event is like Christmas. “I want everybody to see these guys, their worth and their value to our community, to support them and lift them up.”
———
Also being recognized Thursday are Larry Wagner of Yankton as this year’s employee runner-up as well as J&H Cleaning and L&M Radiator, who were runners-up for the employer award.
