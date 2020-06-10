Clay County’s rise in COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with four new positive tests reported in South Dakota’s daily update.
The new cases brought the county’s total number of known cases to 43. There have been 28 new cases reported in Clay County (Vermillion) since May 31. A total of 703 tests have been processed.
In a media briefing Wednesday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said no new cases have been tied to the exposure alert issued Sunday in connection with the Charcoal Lounge in Vermillion.
“We put out a public notice and have not specifically seen cases that have arisen from that,” he said. “We often don’t necessarily identify specific cases given that we’re not asking specifically about those areas of potential exposure. What we do focus on is the individuals who they were around and may have exposed from the time they were able to transmit the disease.”
He added, “We’re not to the point, given the case volume, (where) we can identify single or pairs of cases that come from a single event, but we do watch for larger community-exposure events or other events where we have transmissions.”
Meanwhile, two new cases were reported in Hutchinson County (Olivet), bringing its total of known cases to eight. The county has seen 540 tests processed overall.
In Union County (Elk Point), two more positive tests reported. The county now has 105 known cases. There have been 967 tests processed in the county.
No new positive tests were reported in Yankton County, which remained at 58 known cases. To date, 1,742 tests have been processed.
Overall, South Dakota reported 81 new positive tests Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 5,604. There were 90 new recoveries, giving the state 4,573 total recoveries for a recovery rate of 81.6%.
The total number of tests processed rose by 1,526 to 60,685 for a test infection rate of 9.2%.
The state recorded one new death related to COVID-19 Wednesday, its 69th. The death occurred in Beadle County (Huron), which has now recorded six deaths during the pandemic.
Sixteen new hospitalizations were reported, lifting the state’s total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 503. There are currently 101 people hospitalized, a net increase of 11 from Tuesday.
Active cases in the state dropped to 962, a decrease of 10 from Tuesday.
Also during Wednesday’s media briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon offered an update on the mass testing being done in South Dakota’s long-term care facilities. She said 6,979 residents and 9,249 staff have been tested to date, with 37 residents and 29 staff testing positive. The latter figures are unchanged from Monday.
In Nebraska, three new deaths were reported as of late Tuesday to bring the state’s total to 191.
The Department of Health and Human Services website reported 131 new positive tests, which brings the state’s total to 15,883 known cases. Approximately 2,500 tests were processed; the state has now processed 125,329 tests for a test infection rate of 12.6%.
