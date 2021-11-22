Incidents
• A report was received at 5:08 p.m. Friday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:28 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 6:26 p.m. Saturday of a fire call on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 7:43 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on West City Limits Road. Someone reportedly put sugar into a fuel tank.
• A report was received at 1:52 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:59 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 10th St.
• A report was received at 8:58 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Linn St.
• A report was received at 12:36 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Linn St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:11 a.m. Sunday of a hunting complaint off of 448th Ave. near Gayville.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.