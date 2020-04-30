Yankton To Reassess Ordinance Following Governor’s Decision

Last Monday, the City of Yankton opted to extend its COVID-19 closure ordinance through May 15.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order enacting her “Back to Normal” plan for reopening a state that had never totally shut down during the pandemic.
Now, city officials are reassessing Ordinance 1033’s feasibility in the face of the executive order as other municipalities lift their own restrictions. The City Commission will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. today (Friday) to decide the path forward.
During a media briefing Thursday, City Manager Amy Leon said that the city has three main options for the ordinance:
• Make no changes.
“(City Attorney) Ross Den Herder feels like, legally, we can uphold that,” Leon said. “The issue with that option is that it’s really inconsistent with the governor’s order for us as cities that we shall follow her plan, which is opening up the state again and opening up businesses.”
• Modify the effective dates of the ordinance and terminate it sooner.
“They could terminate it as early as 5 p.m. (today),” Leon said. “That would just require a resolution. That would leave the commission the authority, by resolution, to turn back on the ordinance if we would see a spike in COVID-19 cases.”
The ordinance could be reinstated any time before June 8, which is the overall sunset date for the ordinance as a whole.
• Modify the effective dates of the ordinance, terminate it sooner and fully rescind the ordinance.
Totally rescinding the ordinance would require a resolution with a first and second hearing.
Leon said she’s hopeful businesses will find a smart way to welcome customers back.
“I don’t want to say businesses should open as they were operating before the pandemic,” she said. “I think businesses, if they’re allowed to open back up, should look to find what their best path for opening is. That will look different depending upon the type of business and who they’re serving.”
Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson said that there is a certain reality to reopening.
“I wish the governor had not called it the ‘Back to Normal’ plan because I think that’s a real misnomer that we can somehow go back to the beginning of March before we were really being impacted by the virus and think that’s the way life is going to be all of a sudden,” Johnson said. “I don’t think any of us sitting here believe that. It’s going to be a new normal.”
He added that many cities are throwing open the doors.
“Mitchell opened its doors (Wednesday),” he said. “Watertown has allowed its ordinance to expire. Spearfish has moved in that direction. Other cities are in discussion. Sioux Falls has adjusted its plan so next week, I believe, it will allow places to operate under new recommendations.”
According to Johnson, the governor’s executive order and the regional trends put Yankton in a tough spot.
“I think it’s hard for us to stay on the course we’re on because we’re asking staff to tell businesses and individuals things in conflict with what they might be hearing from the governor or seeing happen in other cities,” he said. “It’s more effective for us to look at how we can encourage people to live responsibly with COVID-19 within the framework that’s been established for us.”
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel where viewers can also post public comment. Comments can also be emailed commission@cityofyankton.org or submitted by calling (605) 668-5251.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.