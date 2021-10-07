BROOKINGS — From hosting acclaimed authors and facilitating intriguing conversations to researching historical topics, the South Dakota Humanities Council’s major grant recipients represent a variety of entertaining, educational and inspirational humanities projects.
The South Dakota Humanities Council encourages applicants to apply for these grant opportunities, which are awarded in the spring and the fall of every year. The deadline for the next major grant cycle is Oct. 15, 2021. Potential applicants should review the 2022 Grant Guidelines before proceeding to the application at http://sdhumanities.org/grants.
Major Grant programs for up to $10,000 can come in a variety of formats — workshops, presentations, reading/discussion events, exhibits, media projects and more. Projects should be free, open to the public, and attract a diverse audience. All applications must include a public discussion event that will engage the public with a scholar or scholars in dialogue about the humanities.
Major grants allow non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in South Dakota to fill educational and cultural gaps and support communities’ self-identified needs and programs fitting three categories: discussion, media, and research.
In addition, SDHC also offers smaller grants ($2,000 and under) that are accepted on a rolling deadline and awarded as funding allows.
Because the South Dakota Humanities Council believes that public health and safety are top priorities, they are currently recommending that if applicants are planning an in-person gathering, they should also have a contingent option to switch to a virtual platform if it becomes necessary. We continue to follow CDC guidelines, updating the options for in-person gatherings considering their recommendations.
Visit sdhumanities.org/grants to stay apprised of current CDC recommendations.
