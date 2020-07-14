A Community Bond

A local business is offering the community an opportunity to celebrate the bond between Yankton and its police.
RB Beers & Burgers and River Rock Events Center owner Courtney Opsahl told the Press & Dakotan that she and her husband Kevin wanted to put together an event to celebrate those important ties.
“We wanted to do something positive in the community just to show our appreciation for our local law enforcement,” Opsahl said. “We have a really good team here in Yankton and Yankton County, and we thought now is a better time, more than ever, that the community is together and does support our local law enforcement.”
This celebration comes in the form of the Stronger Together Parking Lot Party, set for Sunday, July 19, from 4-8 p.m. in the RB Beers and Burgers parking lot at 2901 Broadway Ave.
Sunday’s festivities will include a 40-foot obstacle course, a wrecking-ball “bounce house,” a dunk tank where people can dunk local law enforcement officers, food and giveaways throughout the evening.
Opsahl said that the event is ultimately about showing that the Yankton community is behind the local law enforcement community.
“We need to show that unity in our community,” she said. “We don’t want it to be political — this is not a political thing. … This is bringing the community together.”
She added that the timing for such an event is perfect given how so much of summer has been lost to the global pandemic.
“There’s not a whole lot of things going on in Yankton right now,” she said. “What better time to have something fun for everybody to do in the community? We’re taking the safety precautions with COVID-19. We’re going to have face masks and people cleaning. We didn’t get a regular bouncy house — we have an obstacle course so that way we don’t have 30 kids in a bouncy house all bouncing together. Same with the ‘wrecking ball.’ Only four people can be on it at a time and they’re at least 6-10 feet apart when they’re playing on it.”
Cpl. Brad Parker of the Yankton Police Department told the Press & Dakotan that the department has been very humbled by the support its been getting in recent weeks.
“With all of the turmoil that’s going on in a lot of cities involving police departments, Yankton is not part of that turmoil,” Parker said. “Ever since Courtney and Kevin have started doing this, we’ve received numerous ‘thank you’ letters at the police department thanking us for what we do and for being part of the community.”
He said that the department is definitely looking forward to Sunday’s festivities.
“This is pretty unheard of,” he said. “I think Yankton is probably in the forefront of what’s going on here as far as doing an event like this solely to support the police department and allowing the community to support the police department. We’re excited to be a part of it. We’re going to have fun and we want everybody to come out, meet us, join us, sit down, we’ll answer questions, have conversations.”
Opsahl noted that there are also themed T-shirts available for the event at Downtown Screen Printing in Yankton. These will also be on sale at the event on Sunday.
