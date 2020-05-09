In Saturday’s COVID-19 update, South Dakota reported three more deaths and 249 additional positive tests.
The three deaths, all of which were recorded in Minnehaha County, give the state 34 total.
The state reported 1,659 test results Saturday, the largest daily total to date. The test infection rate was 15%.
South Dakota now has 3,393 known cases, with a total of 22,952 processed tests for a test infection rate of 14.8%.
Total hospitalizations rose to 253, with 79 currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases was 2,125, with 1,234 cases considered active.
In the area, Union County reported three more positive tests, giving it 53 known cases.
Yankton County remained at 29 total positive tests, with 23 recoveries.
In Nebraska, two more deaths were reported as the number of positive tests rose by 319 to 7,831. The new deaths were reported in Saunders County and from Lincoln.
The state has 92 deaths total related to COVID-19.
Approximately 2,200 new tests were processed as of late Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website.
