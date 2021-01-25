Bon Homme Yankton Electric is now taking applications for one $1,000 and two $500 academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applicants must be a dependent of an active electric member of Bon Homme Yankton Electric and must be students enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate or graduate course of study at an accredited, two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school.
The Basin Electric Power Cooperative Scholarship is in its 30th consecutive year and is funded by Basin Electric Power Cooperative of Bismarck, North Dakota. Bon Homme Yankton Electric is offering the additional $500 scholarships. These scholarships are designed to recognize and encourage the academic and community achievements of the students in our area.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 2021, through the following methods:
• Mail applications to Bon Homme Yankton Electric, PO Box 158, Tabor, SD 57063
• Email applications to jarens@byelectric.com
For more information, contact Bon Homme Yankton Electric’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jaclyn Arens at jarens@byelectric.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.