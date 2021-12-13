Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Over 2017 Death

HARTINGTON, Neb. — After nearly three years, a wrongful death lawsuit involving the 2017 all-terrain vehicle (ATV) death of a Yankton woman has been settled out of court.
Jessi Leigh Anderson, who was 21 at the time, was killed in a June 29, 2017, collision in Cedar County, Nebraska. She was a passenger on the ATV driven by her boyfriend, Derrik Nelson, who failed to negotiate a T-intersection.
Nelson was charged with drinking for several hours prior to the fatal crash and driving away from the scene. He left Anderson behind and later said she had gone with other parties, a statement for which authorities found no evidence.
Jessi’s mother, Lisa Anderson, filed the lawsuit against Nelson; his father, Douglas Nelson, who owned the ATV and kept it in a shed on the nearby family farm; and the family business, Nelson Farms.
Lisa Anderson brought the lawsuit, dated March 4, 2019, as the personal representative of her daughter’s estate. She sought a jury trial in the matter.
Doug Nelson had previously been dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit had been scheduled for a pre-trial conference Monday in Cedar County District Court. However, the parties came to an agreement last month, according to court records.
Under damages, the lawsuit noted Jessi Anderson was in good health and suffered no chronic health conditions at the time of her death, planned to get her master’s degree to become a counselor and had a reasonable life expectancy of eight years.
A joint stipulation was sought Nov. 19 for dismissal with prejudice. Neither Lisa Anderson nor Derrik Nelson attended the court hearing personally, but they were represented by their respective attorneys, Wanda Howey-Fox of Yankton and Ryan Stover of Norfolk, Nebraska.
District Court Judge Bryan Meismer ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit after a review by the court of the pleadings and applicable statutes.
In her lawsuit, Lisa Anderson had sought funeral expenses of $10,371.67, along with all survival personal injury damages under Nebraska law, all wrongful death damages under Nebraska law, all pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, fees, expenses and costs of the action; and all other relief deemed just, equitable and proper.
Derrik Nelson’s case involving his girlfriend’s death has moved through the Nebraska court system.
As part of a plea deal, Derrik Nelson appeared September 2018 in Cedar County District Court and pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular homicide and one count of false reporting. He had initially faced manslaughter and other charges.
In December 2018, Derrik Nelson was sentenced to 180 days in jail on the two counts. He began immediately serving 155 days of the sentence following the sentencing.
The judge ordered the remaining 25 days of the sentence to be served on selected days during Nelson’s five years of probation from 2019-23.
He must serve one day on Sept. 26 — Jessi Anderson’s birthday — for each of those five years. He must also service June 28-30 in jail each of those five years, with the dates including Lisa Anderson’s birthday and the anniversary of Jessi Anderson’s death.
Derrik Nelson was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and write a letter of apology to Anderson’s family.
An accessory charge was dismissed against Doug Nelson, who had been accused of dismantling the ATV to conceal evidence. The elder Nelson denied the allegation, saying he had been fixing damage on the ATV.
The lawsuit is considered closed in the Nebraska court system.
