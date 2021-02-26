Yankton City Race To See 7 Candidates

A large field of candidates — with some familiar names mixed in — have turned out for this year’s Yankton City Commission race.
With the passing of the petition deadline Friday afternoon, City Finance Officer Al Viereck announced that seven total candidates had filed petitions. This includes incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson, along with former city commissioner and Mayor Curt Bernard and newcomers Michael Grave, Stacey Nickles, Mike Villanueva and Thomas Bixler.
These seven candidates are vying for three open positions on the City Commission with a municipal election set for Tuesday, April 13.
Viereck cautioned that there’s an outside chance that the list could grow in the coming four days.
“If it’s postmarked today (Friday), then we still have to consider it,” he said. “We’ll call it official by Monday after we’ve checked the mail Monday. With our mail service these days, it could still be a day or two after that, but it’s not likely.”
Johnson is completing his second term as commissioner and third year as Yankton’s mayor, while Benson is completing her first term.
Bernard had served on the City Commission in the early to mid-2000s. During his second term — and while serving as mayor — he was recalled along with Commissioner Dan Rupiper due to alleged violations of open meetings rules. Bernard finished third in the recall election.
Incumbent Commissioner Dave Carda, who was first elected in that 2007 recall election, told the Press & Dakotan in January that he would not file to run again.
“I’ve been on the commission since late 2007 and have decided that’s been long enough,” he said at the time. “It has not been an easy decision to make, but 14 years is a good run.”
He added that the city is in very good hands.
“We’re fortunate in Yankton to have the opportunity to reach out to commissioners and the city manager on issues that are important to everyone,” he said. “The mission of the City of Yankton is to provide exemplary experiences, services and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive. I believe we have the best people working and volunteering for the city to make this happen.”
Viereck said each candidate needs 50 valid Yankton resident signatures on their petitions.
“They’re checked as they come in,” he said. “Usually by the end of the day that they’re brought to us, we have information back to them about what their final tally is.”
He said while he recalls no potential candidates being disqualified due to a lack of valid signatures, one incident sticks out in his mind.
“It’s probably been 10 years ago, but somebody brought them in and had not notarized the top portion, and all of the (signatures) were invalid,” he said. “They brought them in at five ‘til five on the last day, so they did not have the time to go out and get new ones.”
While the city saw an abundance of petitions filed, the Yankton School Board only saw two filings for two open positions, submitted by incumbents Kathryn Greeneway and Jill Sternquist. As with the City Commission candidates, petitions postmarked and mailed before 5 p.m. Friday received next week would be considered.
Viereck said the voter registration deadline for the municipal election is March 29.
He added that March 29 is the latest to start absentee voting, but hopes that it can start earlier than that.
“We can do (absentee) sooner if we have the ballots back and we’re ready, and we hope to have it sooner,” he said. “Either way, by March 29, absentee begins”
