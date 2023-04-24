POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Lucy Mendoza, 55, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and a probation hold for court services.
• Anita BeBout, 64, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping place for use or sale of controlled substance.
• Coralee Bedolla, 34, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Cisco Rhinehart, 29, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested Saturday on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
• Curtis Weidenbach, 56, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Victor Lima Zapon, 19, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for zero tolerance DUI/consume alcohol or any drug under 21 and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Maryah Doss, 20, Omaha, Neb., was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana/2 ounces or less.
• Sara Hubbell, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for court services.
• Bailey Hamling, 24, Vermillion, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Seth Cressy, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for court services and for violation of probation; obstructing officer, jailer, firefighter; and resisting arrest.
• Leah Nelams, 38, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving accident scene/unattended vehicle/property damage.
• Kaleb Cournoyer, 25, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for court services and for entering or remaining in building/unlawful occupancy.
