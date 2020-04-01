SUNDAY, MARCH 15
1:32 a.m. — An officer saw two men outside a bar yelling at another group. Investigation showed the men had been inside the bar and a fight had erupted and spilled into the street. All parties were intoxicated and no one was seriously injured.
3:09 a.m. — Officers received a report of a package theft. Case is under investigation.
5:27 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a dispute between persons. One subject was arrested with multiple charges while the other subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
6:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a report domestic dispute. Officer’s investigation discovered no criminal activity.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
3:13 p.m. — Officers responded to a 911 call for medical assistance. Officers provided assistance until EMS arrived and began caring for the patient.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
9:31 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a dispute between a couple. Investigation revealed there had been a dispute but no crime had occurred.
11:48 a.m. — Caller requested that officers check on the welfare of an elderly person. Officer made contact and determined that police action was not necessary.
12:40 p.m. — An officer initiated a traffic stop on a suspected unlicensed driver. The driver was found to be suspended driver. Charges are pending.
6:17 p.m. — Officers investigated a disturbance at a residence. Officers arrested one female.
7:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming outside. The woman had been at a friend’s house. A dispute had occurred and the woman had been told to leave the residence. She was now outside screaming and yelling. She was cited for disorderly conduct.
9:06 p.m. — Officers investigated an assault that occurred in a residence. One person was arrested.
11:46 p.m. — Complainant reported a man threatened to kill him over an unpaid debt. Under investigation.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
12:40 p.m,. — Officers took a report of a stolen four wheeler. The victim stated that the four wheeler was stolen from their front yard. Under investigation.
2:02 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of an assault at a residence. Officers did establish probable cause to arrest.
3:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence. Officers made contact with the resident and determined that law enforcement action was not needed.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
12:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of loud arguing coming from a residence. On arrival, Officers found two people had been arguing over who was going to clean what in the apartment.
3:35 p.m. — Officers investigated a burglary at a self-storage location. Investigation is continuing.
8:33 p.m. — Officers were called to an apartment for a noise complaint. Some inside were identified as being underage and had been drinking. A ticket was issued.
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
7:06 p.m. — Officers were called to investigate an abandoned vehicle in a private driveway. Caller was referred to private towing services to resolve the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.