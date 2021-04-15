CASES DISPOSED:
MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2021
Steven Robert Messner, Harrisburg; Operate overweight commercial vehicle; $182.50.
Gabriel Tello, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
David J. Boyle, Osmond, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $255.50.
Bonita Hendrix, 3702 Staci Lane, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Logan P. Sapp, 704 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Kristin Martin, 213 W. 10th St., Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Warren Kenneth James Hiemstra, 905 Dakota, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kenneth Dale Abbe, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Tiana Collins, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Matthew Quinn Wood, Hurley; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Troy Schmuecker, Magnet, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daniel Garneaux, 415 W. 15th St. Lot 16, Yankton; Careless driving; $126.50.
Ty Jacob Whipple, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 303, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Stacy Lynn Speidel, 119 Par Lane, Yankton; Fishing without license-non-resident; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Lance Lopez, Pierre; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alexandra Corbit, 1304 Summit Street, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Logan Dawn Muff, 2403 W. City Limits Rd, Apt. C4, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Traun Cook, Senior, 808 Picotte #1, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Victor Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, 2400 Douglas Ave. #33, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Christopher Smosna, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
CASES DISPOSED:
MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2021
Steven Robert Messner, Harrisburg; Operate overweight commercial vehicle; $182.50.
Gabriel Tello, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
David J. Boyle, Osmond, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $255.50.
Bonita Hendrix, 3702 Staci Lane, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Logan P. Sapp, 704 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Kristin Martin, 213 W. 10th St., Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Warren Kenneth James Hiemstra, 905 Dakota, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kenneth Dale Abbe, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Tiana Collins, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Matthew Quinn Wood, Hurley; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50.
Troy Schmuecker, Magnet, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Daniel Garneaux, 415 W. 15th St. Lot 16, Yankton; Careless driving; $126.50.
Ty Jacob Whipple, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 303, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Stacy Lynn Speidel, 119 Par Lane, Yankton; Fishing without license-non-resident; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Lance Lopez, Pierre; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alexandra Corbit, 1304 Summit Street, Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Logan Dawn Muff, 2403 W. City Limits Rd, Apt. C4, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Traun Cook, Senior, 808 Picotte #1, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Victor Manuel Cruz-Hernandez, 2400 Douglas Ave. #33, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Christopher Smosna, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.