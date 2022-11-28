• On Nov. 24, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one vehicle rollover accident just South of 879 Road on 544 Avenue. A South bound silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox owned and driven by Stella Irons of Bloomfield, left the roadway and entered the West ditch and rolled and ended back on its wheels. The driver was taken by Bloomfield Rescue to Yankton Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
• On the morning of Nov. 25, 2022, Dean Stueckrath of rural Osmond, Neb., called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone had dumped cardboard boxes, a shower curtain, some brooms, and about two bundles of unused shingles on his property located on the Northwest corner of 870 Road and 541 Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.