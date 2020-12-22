The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday the immediate draw down of the water level by one foot in Lake Yankton, located downstream of Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
This drawdown is at the request of a dam safety contractor working on the relief well channel below the dam. The drawdown is being done now to minimize the impact on ice fishing while the lake’s ice is not yet formed.
People can stay informed about Gavins Point by checking www.nwo.usace.army.mil/gavinspoint, Facebook: facebook.com/USACEGavins or by calling (402) 667-2546.
