Task Force

Legislators on the Study Committee on County Funding and Services address a crowd at the South Dakota County Convention in Sioux Falls Wednesday.

 Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight

The top proposal to come out of the legislative summer study on county funding has about a $45 million annual price tag.

The proposal would set a cap on public defender and court-appointed attorney costs for counties, likely around $10,000 for each case, while the state would cover the rest of the expenses.

