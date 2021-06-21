The Yankton City Commission has been invited to attend the Rural Office of Community Services Community Connections meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. on the campus of Mount Marty University.
No commission action will take place, but a quorum may be in attendance.
