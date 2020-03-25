NIOBRARA, Neb. — In the late afternoon sunlight, traffic flowed across Nebraska Highway 12 west of Niobrara. The travelers waited briefly for a stop light before resuming their trip.
The highway provides a major east-west travel artery across northern Nebraska, including a connection to Niobrara State Park west of town.
The early March traffic was a far cry from a year ago, when a bomb cyclone hit most of Nebraska.
The resulting flood led to the breach of Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River. The breach unleashed an estimated 11-foot wall of water and ice jams several feet thick. The torrent took out use of the Niobrara River and Mormon Canal bridges, closing Highway 12 west of Niobrara.
Kevin Domogalla can still picture where a portion of the former Mormon Canal Bridge was eventually found. As District Three engineer, he played a major role in re-opening the site for the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
“(The bridge) had enough ice on the river to shear off its supports and float the bridge downstream approximately 800 feet, where it was deposited on a sandbar severely damaged but intact,” he said.
The impact went far beyond the stretch of road, cutting off access for five months between Niobrara and areas to the west.
Farmers suffered livestock losses and saw cropland covered with ice and silt. They couldn’t easily reach adjoining property and livestock. Businesses lost a major portion of their trade area, workers couldn’t reach their jobs, and the town lost much of its tourism and recreation.
In addition, Niobrara students and staff couldn’t easily reach school, while first responders were forced into detours for emergency calls. The closed road also affected westbound traffic for Niobrara State Park, which remained opened after the flooding.
The Highway 12 section re-opened last August, but the sight of remaining work greets travelers. Motorists wait at a stop light for a pilot car taking traffic back and forth over one lane while a construction crew completes the project.
A NIGHTMARE SCENE
It’s a small inconvenience compared to last year’s lengthy detours and total disruption of life.
“Some of the local detours were adding an hour to an hour and a half to the commute of some residents, using gravel roads that were muddy from the wet weather and increased traffic,” Domogalla said.
The bomb cyclone and flooding devastated nearly the entire state, creating an overwhelming task for NDOT officials.
“Statewide, 3,300 miles of highways on the state system were closed due to blizzards or flooding. Twenty-seven bridges were closed due to damage from the floods,” Domogalla said. “In northeast Nebraska, 830 miles — or over half of the state highway system — were closed at the onset of the storm, and seven bridges were closed.”
The NDOT faced an unprecedented number of major projects at the same time, Domogalla said.
“Human resources were spread thin by the widespread effects. Highways and bridges that were closed became the priority to open as quickly as possible, as well as those areas that had fewer redundancies in their highway system,” he said.
“The Niobrara River bridges were a key element to travel through that corridor, and the loss of a river crossing was having a huge impact on the mobility of the area residents with detours being well over an hour for many. A river crossing became a top priority for the area.”
Much of the work has been completed, Domogalla said.
“The contract is for a little over $44 million,” he said. “The contractor has performed over $31 million of work so far with a contract completion date of the bridge this fall and any remaining seeding and grading work to be accomplished next spring.”
Because of multiple factors, Highway 12 reconstruction became the most complex and expensive transportation flood recovery project in the state during last year’s flood recovery.
“Repair work to the Niobrara River bridge and the removal of two spans on the west end have been completed,” Domogalla said. “The old Mormon Canal Bridge has been removed from the sandbar. The temporary bridge and temporary pavement was completed as part of the opening requirements.
“Most of the substructure work on the new Mormon Canal Bridge is complete, and they plan on placing girders soon. The girders and deck still need to be placed as well as the permanent pavement at the ends of the bridge.”
NUMEROUS CHALLENGES
The re-opening of the western access provided major relief for the Niobrara school district, as approximately 40 students lived west of the closed highway.
Superintendent Margaret Sandoz and her staff faced numerous challenges during the final two months of the school year. Those issues ranged from transportation problems — both daily routes and school activities — to students and staff who remained in town and were separated from their families for days and even weeks.
In addition, the school district’s families were impacted in their own everyday lives, which affected the students’ learning.
“All of these were long-term issues brought on by the flooding,” she said. “We worked with the families west of town the best we could for the remainder of the year and met many of them at drop-off and pick-up locations due to the miles of travel involved.”
Niobrara school officials persevered during the rest of the 2018-19 school year. The district resorted to alternative bus routes throughout the spring, creating nearly two-hour rides that normally took an hour.
As August approached, Sandoz didn’t know until the last minute whether the two bridges and Highway 12 would be ready in time for the opening day of school.
“From the very start of conversations with the Department of Transportation, they realized the immediate need for roads to be opened,” she said. “It was a priority to get the bridge west of Niobrara open prior to the start of school. We were prepared either way to make the long trip around or wait for the temporary bridge to be completed.”
The NDOT made opening the access as a priority before the start of the new school year, Domogalla said.
“We knew that the loss of the river crossing was having a big impact on the schools and the community, so we did require as part of the contract that access be open by August 15,” he said. “The contractor committed extra manpower and resources to the crossing and was able to get it open early.”
A JOYOUS REUNION
The long detour for flood-stranded residents — which turned a five-minute drive into a two-hour round trip — has now ended, bringing joy to residents and visitors.
In honor of Highway 12 reopening, the NDOT hosted an Aug. 13 celebratory community event to mark the accomplishment. In addition, area residents formed a caravan and took a “bridge ride” from Niobrara to western neighbor Verdel, Nebraska.
In anticipation of the initial Highway 12 work, the NDOT ensured a Highway 14 bridge remained accessible from Niobrara to points south, Domogalla said.
Niobrarans have dealt with flooding throughout their history. More recently, Highway 12 east of Niobrara was covered for months by Missouri River flooding in 2011.
During last year’s flooding, Highway 12 allowed east access. Travelers could access the region through the Chief Standing Bear Memorial Bridge between Niobrara and Running Water, located on the South Dakota side.
In comparing the 2011 and 2019 floods, Domogolla noted one important distinction. “The (2019) flood damage was much more widespread this time with many bridges and highway segments completely destroyed,” he said.
Last year’s flooding, while creating the worst of situations, brought out the best in Niobrarans, Mayor Jody Stark said at the Highway 12 re-opening ceremony.
“There is almost a great sense of accomplishment. It’s a bit overwhelming seeing where we’ve been at,” the mayor said. “There is a tremendous resiliency and effort. Everybody came together. You need to be on the same page in order to be successful. It’s very crucial in order to get things done.”
And now, the community was ready to welcome visitors with open arms, Sandoz said.
“Once again, all roads lead to Niobrara,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.