POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Kyle Huth, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation violation.
• Darius Levene, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• Ross Wiebelhaus, 23, Hartington, Neb., was arrested Friday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order; two warrants for failure to appear; and possession of a controlled substance/Schedules I-II.
• Emily Barta, 35, Mission Hill, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and open containers.
• Brandon Scott, 38, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a three Minnehaha County warrants for failure to comply and two counts of grand theft (felony).
• Keith Christensen, 53, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Dane Lovelace, 23, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for two Minnehaha County warrants (one for failure to appear; one unspecified) and a parole hold for the Department of Corrections.
• Joshua Makes Room For Them, 32, Yankton, was arrested for possession of marijuana (2 ounces or less) and entering or refusing to leave property after notice/order defied; and on a parole hold for the Department of Corrections.
