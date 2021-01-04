BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension is inviting South Dakotans to get active and get healthy in 2021. Better Choices, Better Health® SD will once again host, this time virtually, a series of free chronic disease self-management education and physical activity programs in the new year. Every workshop is built on tried and true ways of achieving better health at any age or ability level.
“Fit & Strong! and Take a Step & Walk With Ease, and BCBH-SD Chronic Disease Self-Management workshops are open to all South Dakota adults. Individuals who are currently sedentary and looking to become more active or individuals who are living with ongoing physical and/or mental health conditions will benefit the most from attending both types of workshops,” says Megan Jacobson, SDSU Extension Nutrition Field Specialist. “BCBH workshops provide individuals living with ongoing physical and/or mental health conditions and caretakers with tools to help manage their condition and improve quality of life.”
Participants can choose from the following group and self-study programs:
Fit & Strong! @ Home
Offered as an eight- or 12-week exercise program, each session of Fit & Strong! @ Home will include aerobic exercise and strength training with ankle weights as well as group discussion and education. The 1½-hour sessions will be held two to three times each week and will be led by two certified instructors.
BCBH-SD Live!
These group workshops will be offered over six weeks and will specifically focus on different health conditions including chronic disease, chronic pain, cancer or diabetes. The 2½-hour weekly sessions will be held via Zoom and led by two BCBH-SD certified leaders. Workshop groups will be limited to six to 12 participants and each participant will receive a free supplemental book and CD.
Take a Step & Walk With Ease
A self-directed six-week walking program, this workshop also offers optional weekly zoom sessions to further discuss and learn strategies for walking safely and setting walking goals. The 30-minute, live-group weekly sessions will be held via Zoom and led by two Walk With Ease, CPR certified leaders. A free Walk With Ease guidebook and walking resources will also be offered to participants.
BCBH-SD @ Home
A self-study approach, this six-week program will help participants and caregivers learn techniques for managing chronic conditions. The small group, one-hour weekly phone check-ins will be led by a certified BCBH-SD leader. Participants will also receive a toolkit which includes a supplemental book, relaxation and exercise CDs, self-guided study resources and a pre-test.
“Fit & Strong and Walk With Ease are programs that strongly focus on physical activity goal setting and engagement, as well as sustainable behavior change. In addition, BCBH self-management workshops teach participants skills that can truly change how they view health,” says Nikki Prosch, SDSU Extension Health and Physical Activity Field Specialist. “The suite of program options SDSU Extension offers all aim to promote sustainable health changes in participants, that will benefit participants beyond the workshop session.”
For more details on specific program dates in 2021 and to register, visit the Better Choices, Better Health website, www.betterchoicesbetterhealthsd.org or call 1-888-484-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.